Mandy Moore Films Jack’s Funeral on ‘This Is Us’

Mandy Moore and company were dressed in all black while filming what looks like Jack Pearson’s funeral scene on This Is Us on Tuesday.

See the photos from TMZ here.

Moore, who plays Jack’s wife, Rebecca Pearson in the hit NBC drama, looked particularly mournful while filming an episode that will likely air later this season.

In the photos, Logan Shroyer, who plays teenage Kevin, and Hannah Zeile, who plays teenage Kate, are glumly getting into the Pearson’s family station wagon while also decked out in black. Niles Fitch, who plays teenage Randall, appears to be sitting passenger side next to Moore.

This week’s special episode of This Is Us, which airs directly after the Super Bowl, will answer viewers’ myriad questions about Jack’s death — and Moore says it’s a “soul crusher.”

She warned Us Weekly that the episode that finally shows Jack’s death won’t be easy to watch.

“I don’t know if people are going to be ready for the next episode. I’m not. I haven’t seen it yet,” Moore said. “I mean, I filmed it and it was really hard on every level. I think it’s … I think it’s gonna be a good soul-crusher.”

The Tuesday, Jan. 23 episode, titled “That’ll Be The Day,” revealed that the fire that eventually claims Jack’s life starts after a slow cooker — given to Pearson by friendly neighbor George when he and his wife are moving out of their house — shorts out and starts the house fire. Moore claims that the newest episode, “Super Bowl Sunday,” will give fans answers and hopefully closure.

“Everything will be answered. We’re leaving nothing on the table. Everyone will know everything,” she said. “I’m excited about that, because I feel like it’ll sort of relieve a little bit of pressure. People will know, and then we’ll be able to get back to telling the story of this family, and I think it’ll make things that much more bittersweet moving forward too.”

The episode, which was written by the show’s creator, Dan Fogelman, plays like a “superhero movie,” according to series star Sterling K. Brown.

“[Fogelman] may have written his best hour of television,” Brown, who portrays Randall, told Enterainment Weekly. “It is cinematic, it’s epic in scope. He is able to take the mundane and turn it into a superhero movie. Each one of us, once we read it we were like, ‘Did you read this yet? Yeah. It’s off the chain! We were giddy.

“It’s intense. I’m telling you, it’s intense. But it’s beautiful. It will give you the payoff after this much anticipation of ‘How does he die?’ I think you will be satisfied with the culmination — and then also how the story moves on,” Brown later added.

This Is Us will air its next episode Sunday, Feb. 4 after the Super Bowl on NBC. The show regularly airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Ron Batzdorff / NBC