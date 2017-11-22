‘This is Us’: Here’s How Kate and Toby Reacted to the Miscarriage

This Is Us focused the life of Kate Pearson (Chrissy Metz) this week, with most scenes centered around her miscarriage.

Revealed in the Nov. 14 cliffhanger, Kate lost the baby she was having with fiancé, Toby Damon (Chris Sullivan). It happens while the couple is at home early in the episode, and they each cope with the loss in drastically different ways.

Kate tries to put the incident out of her head and goes to work, but she can’t keep it together and goes to wander around the city and process the loss. She then remains relatively together until her mother Rebecca (Mandy Moore) visits to check on her. She then lets out all her emotion and mourns with Rebecca.

“It’s definitely raw, and we see Kate at her most vulnerable,” Metz told EW about the episode. “We’ve not see her this vulnerable yet. She feels very alone in this journey, until she has help from people who really do love her,and she’s just so uncertain about the whole journey because it’s unchartered territory.”

As for Toby, he approached the loss differently. As Kate went to work, he preferred to stay home and sulk and wanted Kate to stay home, too.

He then throws out the shower curtain, which Kate had pulled down during the miscarriage, to help block the memory.

Afterwards, Toby faces a crisis. He realizes a package containing a baby bath is set to be delivered, and he worries it will depress Kate even further. He then goes to the shipping company’s distribution center and digs through every single package until it’s found.

He then returns home to a sulking Kate. The two sit together on the couch and decide they want to try to have a child again soon.

