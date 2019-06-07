‘This Is Us’ Creator Dan Fogelman Teases Season 4 Premiere That ‘People Will Be Talking About’

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman recently teased that the NBC drama’s Season 4 premiere is something that “people will be talking about.”

According to ET, Fogelman was speaking at a Emmy Your Consideration event panel, and he said, “We’re really excited. It’s been our first couple weeks back in the writers’ room and I’ve already written the first episode of the season over break, and [co-showrunners] Isaac [Aptaker] and Elizabeth [Berger] are writing the second one right now.”

“It’s a really ambitious season,” he added. “We’re in the middle of these characters’ journeys and that’s a really exciting place to be. I can’t tell [you] much about the storyline, but I think the first episode… people will be talking about it. It’s different and unusual.”

#ThisIsUs won’t be back for several more months, but creator @Dan_Fogelman is dropping a tease to whet your appetite.https://t.co/YqewbOdbQV — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 7, 2019

Season 3 of This Is Us wrapped up in April, but NBC has already announced it has renewed the series for three more seasons, which will take it to Season 6.

While there is no word on if that will mark the end of the road for the show, producers have suggested in the past that the show is planned out through Season 6, but have said little about what might be beyond that.

“In speaking purely about the characters’ stories, I think we’re in the middle of their stories,” Fogelman told EW following the Season 3 finale. “If you were in a movie theater, you’d be at the one-hour mark.”

“We aren’t just throwing things on TV to throw them on TV,” co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker added. “Whenever we make a decision, we know we have a plan in place… [We] have a plan here, like a complicated, long novel. We know where it’s headed, and we hope to be doing it as long as people want us to do it.”

We are all BEYOND excited to share the good news that we have been renewed for 3 MORE SEASONS! None of this would be possible without your unwavering support from episode 1 and our entire TIU family is unbelievably grateful. So buckle up, we’re just getting started!! #thisisus pic.twitter.com/Ql5O18wkhV — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) May 12, 2019

The stars of the show, however, seem excited to do the show for as long as fans want it to go on, with Milo Ventimiglia previously telling Ellen DeGeneres, “We are keeping it open for right now. Everybody wants more beyond that … Maybe there will be more. I don’t know.”

The first three seasons of This Is Us are available to stream at anytime for Hulu subscribers.