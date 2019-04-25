‘The Young and the Restless’ 10 Most Disappointing Character Deaths of All Time

The Young And The Restless has featured quite a number of character deaths throughout the years, but some have more disappointing to fans than others.

Recently, it was revealed that the late Kristoff St. John’s character Neil Winters passed away, with Neil’s son discovering his body and a doctor later explaining that the character died of a stroke.

Neil’s death has been very emotional for fans, with many seeming to appreciate the way the show’s writers and producers have handled it.

However, according to Fame 10, this is not always the case. The outlet cites one major disappointing death as being when Delia Abbott was killed in a hit-and-run accident in 2013.

Another death that seems to have struck a bad nerve was the passing of Cassie Newman, who was only a teenager at the time. She too was involved in a car accident, but this time fans had to watch the character die slowly over time from a hospital bed.

These are just two of the most notable instances, but below we have adapted more of Fame 10’s list of disappointing The Young And The Restless deaths, so scroll down to read more.

Brad Carlton

In 2009, Brad Carlton — played by Don Diamont — accidentally drowned in a freezing lake while saving Noah Newman.

This particular death was disappointing because fans were sad to see Brad go, after Diamont had been playing him since the 1980s.

After his character died, Diamont went on to star in The Bold and the Beautiful.

Colleen Carlton

After Brad’s death, his daughter Colleen Carlton shockingly died as well.

Colleen was kidnapped by Patty Williams, and later died in the same manner her father, by drowning.

Following her death, Colleen’s heart was transplanted to Victor Newman, who had been sick and was in need of a new one.

John Abbott

The Young And The Restless character John Abbott had one of the most frustrating deaths for fans to witness.

Abbott was a beloved character who ended up being sentenced to prison for the death of Tom Fisher. He earned an early release, but right before he got out of jail he had a stroke and died.

This upset many fans, but the one silver lining is that his ghost still returns occasionally to help those in struggle.

Courtney Sloane

It’s been nearly five years since The Young And The Restless character Courtney Sloane died, and fans still are upset about it.

Courtney was murdered by Detective Harding, her boss, who she discovered was a dirty cop working for Marco Annicelli, a drug kingpin.

Just as she was about to walk down the aisle and say her “I Do’s,” Harding killed Courtney while she was still wearing her wedding dress.

Sage Newman

Sage Newman died a terribly tragic death that was hard for The Young And The Restless to watch.

She had been trying to figure out what happened to her baby, and eventually realized that baby Sully was her missing child.

Sage was on her way to tell Nick what she had discovered, but got into a car accident on the way there.

The most difficult part of her death was that she died with her son Christian resting in her arms.

Sabrina Newman

Sabrina Newman was not on The Young and The Restless for long, but she made a big impression as Victor’s wife and Victoria’s best friend.

Sabrina suddenly died while carrying Victor’s child, which greatly bothered fans of the show.

The love that the two shared was very passionate and profound, which only added to fans’ outrage.

Drucilla Winters

In 2007, Drucilla Winters — who was the wife of Neil — was killed off The Young and The Restless after falling off a cliff.

However, she is technically only presumed to be dead, as her body was never found.

To this day, fans continue to petition CBS to bring the character back.

Hope Adams Wilson

The final disappointing death on our list is the passing of Hope Adams Wilson.

Hope was another long-time character that was beloved by fans, and they hated to see her go.

Hope and Victor had been in love throughout the years, and one day she came to him to tell him that she was sick with a terminal illness.

Her death was deeply painful for fans, but it also gave the show an opportunity to show a softer, more sensitive side of Victor.