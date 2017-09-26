Watch: Viral Dad Dave Crosby and Daughter Steal the Spotlight on ‘The Voice’ Premiere

You might remember this father-daughter duo from multiple viral videos posted over the last few months.

On Monday night, Dave Crosby auditioned for The Voice with a performance of Death Cab for Cutie’s “I’ll Follow You Into the Dark.” But that is not the only thing people are talking about.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After his performance, coach Adam Levine recognized Crosby from the videos. Levin admitted that a friend shared Crosby and his daughter Claire’s videos with him after he welcomed his daughter Dusty Rose.

“When I had my baby girl, that was one of the most amazing moments of my life,” Levine told him. “And someone sent me that video and I lost it. I’m so happy you realized that you should never have given up on this because if you had given up on this, that never would have happened. What a beautiful thing. I can’t believe that it’s you, that dude from the video, standing in front of me right now. I’m blown away.”

After that, the coaches invited Claire onstage to perform a song with her dad. She was ecstatic went she got up there and performed “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.”

After they finished their adorable performance, Crosby had to choose between coaches Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. After some thought, he ended up on Team Adam.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @nbcthevoice