‘The View’: Meghan McCain Explodes on Producer and Social Media Reacts

The View co-host Meghan McCain was recently caught on-camera exploding on a producer, and fans of the show are reacting to it on on social media. On Thursday's episode of the daytime talk show, McCain made a comment about celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti "going to jail," saying how "there's so many people that take a stop at the Trump White House, here, and then jail, it's hard to remember and Avenatti's now going to jail. One of our co-hosts."

That was technically not correct, however, as Avenatti has not yet gone to trial. Producers later displayed a legal notice to correct McCain's comment, but she became upset.

See the clip here at The Daily Mail.

"Take off that legal note about Michael Avenatti. I'm not interested, and I don't think America is interested. Okay?" she said. Notably, the other panelists came to the producer's defense, explaining that legally it was necessary for the show to provide the correction.

Many viewers have since been commenting on McCain's behavior, with many criticizing the conservative commentator for how she handles these types of situations.

The only reason they keep @MeghanMcCain on @TheView is bc she’s a big crybaby & loves drama. Drama = headlines & headlines pull in viewers. We love to see a grown woman being a total brat on tv who mentions her daddy every chance she gets. pic.twitter.com/o8m9WmmnX2 — Kelly (@ButterflyxQueen) January 17, 2020

"Stop being a whining crybaby(sic) who lacks maturity, interrupts anyone who disagrees with her and whose entire 'expertise' is not on her own experience or qualifications, but those of her lineage. Her dad may be proud of her, we viewers aren't," one user said.

"Anytime anyone disagrees with you and calls you out on your sense of entitlement and bs they are a bully to conservatives. Because your John McCain's daughter and have a one good liner at his funeral it's somehow wrong to criticize you. Get over yourself, "the user added.

If your name was Meghan Rogers and not McCain, not only would you be deemed unqualified but it would be a laughable joke that would get any producers fired for hiring someone with your non existent experience and uninformed opinions. Here’s the truth — Skylark Kentington (@SKentington) January 16, 2020

"You know that don't people value your political opinion? (You really have [not] given any reason for us to do so.) It's seeing you getting dunked on that drives the views, I'm sure your producers have told you that... Well maybe not, I guess you don't tell your prey you're hunting it," another user tweeted.

Photo Credit: ABC