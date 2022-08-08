'The View': Rosie O'Donnell Shades Elisabeth Hasselbeck's Return

Rosie O'Donnell had a reminder of why she no longer watches The View courtesy of Elisabeth Hasselbeck. The former The View panelist, 60, took to TikTok Thursday to share her thoughts about Hasselbeck returning to guest co-host the ABC daytime talk show earlier this week.

"Okay, so I prepared myself. I got ready to watch Elisabeth Hasselbeck on The View," O'Donnell says in the TikTok. "She's not on today, she was on yesterday. So I missed it." She continued, "But then I went back on The View on my Apple TV, or whatever, and I watched it from yesterday. And I remembered why I don't wanna watch it with her anymore."

O'Donnell then made reference to the Post-Its Hasselbeck put on her body that had written on them messages directed at President Joe Biden, including "Americans can't afford your America" and "Gas prices hurt us." O'Donnell said, "Her little Post-It notes, I don't know. Listen – it's strange," adding to her TikTok followers, "Hope you're having a good day, and if you saw that yesterday, hope you recovered."

O'Donnell and Hasselbeck have long had tension, co-hosting during the comedian's eight-month stint on The View during the 2006-2007 season when she replaced Meredith Vieira as the panel's moderator. During that time, she and Hasselbeck, who acted as the show's conservative voice from 2003 to 2013, repeatedly clashed. In 2007, O'Donnell revealed she would be leaving the series shortly after her heated argument with Hasselbeck over the war in Iraq.

During Hasselbeck's return to The View last week, she clashed with Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar over abortion rights, saying she greed with the controversial ruling of the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse Roe v. Wade, saying that "just because something is a right doesn't make it right." Hasselbeck asked, "What about the life in the womb? Life has a plan and a purpose designed by God." Goldberg countered during the segment, "God made us smart enough to know when it wasn't going to work for us. That's the beauty of giving us freedom of choice."