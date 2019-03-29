‘The View’ Hosts ‘Angry’ Over Jussie Smollett Case Outcome

The View hosts have shared their thoughts on Jussie Smollett’s case being dismissed, and they are angry.

During a recent episode of the show, the ladies of The View opened up about their thoughts on Smollett having all 16 felony charges of lying to police dropped.

“Chicago spent a $150,000 on this case, that money could have been spent fighting all the violent crimes going on in Chicago, that are absolutely raging this city,” Meghan McCain said of the situation. “So my anger is he completely politicized this when he was on with our own Robin Roberts and said ‘I go after 45 hard,’ ” she added, referring to President Donald Trump. “So do I [go after him]… but I’m not being beat up in the street.”

“He completely politicized this when our country is ripping itself apart in every way,” McCain added. “He made this about MAGA hats. He made this about Trump supporters. He made this about the political divisions in the country… That was where I always had a problem, had he extracted politics from it…I just thought it was strange from day one.”

Following a clip of Chicago police speaking about the case dismissal in a press conference, wherein it was stated that the force doesn’t believe justice was served in this situation, Abby Huntsman said, “There’s a reason I think why we all feel so confused here, because when we watched that [clip] we were angry with the police. We were angry that there isn’t the focus on so many other crimes and people lives that are lost in Chicago.”

Sunny Hostin had a slightly different take on things, explaining, “It’s a little confusing for me because cases are dismissed all the time,” Hostin said. “But in this case what just seems strange to me is that you have the police department feeling like they were blindsided by it.”

She added, “It’s usually a team effort because you have the prosecution, you have the police department, you work as a team and we’re talking about 16 counts and an indictment and tremendous amounts of police resources spent on it. And at the end of the day, the case has been sealed, $10,000 in restitution has been paid, two days of community service and every single side is claiming victory.”

Smollett maintains his innocence, but both the Chicago police chief and the city’s mayor feel as if the case was dismissed prematurely.