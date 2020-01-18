‘The View’ Co-Host Meghan McCain Seemingly Combats Those ‘Lone Wolf’ Reports With New Selfie

✖

Meghan McCain seemingly won't let those "lone wolf" rumors die. The View co-host was recently targeted in a report that claimed she was ostracized behind-the-scenes of the hit ABC daytime talk show. She previously reacted to the claims, which used the descriptor of her as a "lone wolf," but she seems to be doubling down on her pushback.

In an Instagram post uploaded on Thursday, McCain posed alongside CNN personality S.E. Cupp for a selfie. With her arm around the S.E. Cupp Unfiltered host, McCain declared that Cupp was a member of her "wolfpack." Cupp returned the favor on her own Instagram page, using the hashtag "#Wolfpack" as the caption.

In the comments on Cupp's post, McCain wrote, "Love you beyond."

The wolf-themed bit in question stems from a Jan. 9 Us Weekly report that had a source claiming that McCain was on terrible terms with her co-hosts and others involved with The View's production.

"Meghan is a lone wolf at The View, and it has been difficult to produce the show because of the tensions and division," the source claimed. "It has been really hostile between Whoopi and Meghan all season, and neither one of the ladies cares to hide their feelings. The negativity has been present since last season, and it trickles down to the staffers that work with them."

The source also dished on what went down during a December segment where Whoopi Goldberg told McCain, who is the daughter of late politician John McCain, to "stop talking."

"When the show went to commercial, Meghan got up from the table and was extremely upset. The other women ignored her and she walked away from the table," the source relayed. "It was clear staffers at the show thought she wasn't going to return. Two producers talked Meghan down, and she was texting and looking at her phone before deciding to return. She had a look of defeat across her face."

Heading into the weekend to do my lone wolf shit like... 🐺 pic.twitter.com/aEpEf1XIXc — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 10, 2020

This Instagram photo with Cupp is not the only time she's responded to the report. She previously fired of a gif-centric tweet on Friday that served as a cryptic reaction to the rumors.