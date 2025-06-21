‘The Vampire Diaries’ Co-Creator Shares He Doesn’t ‘Know What’s Up’ With Possible New Spinoff

Following reports that yet another The Vampire Diaries spinoff is in the works, co-creator Kevin Williamson is setting the record straight on his involvement.

Although Williamson co-created The CW supernatural drama with Julie Plec, he had no part in spinoffs The Originals and Legacies. And if a third spinoff happens, that pattern might continue.

Plec has previously said she has ideas for another spinoff, telling Deadline last year, “There’s, in my mind, always a road to travel that could be another branch on The Vampire Diaries tree. I think that it’s a matter of timing, and the moment, and the idea. So hopefully the stars will align and someone will do it, hopefully with me. But you never know.”

The Vampire Diaries ran for eight seasons from 2009 to 2017. It spawned spinoff The Originals, which ran for five seasons from 2013 to 2018. That then spawned spinoff Legacies, which premiered in 2018 and ran for four seasons before ultimately being canceled in 2022. Even though Plec seems interested in bringing back the franchise, Williamson still isn’t too sure. When asked by ScreenRant if he was involved, Williamson said, “No.”

“I don’t know what’s up,” he admitted. “Go ask them. I was like, ‘Oh.’ I was surprised. I thought it was too soon. I feel like it just – yeah, it just ended. Or maybe it didn’t just end. I guess that was a few years ago.”

A new spinoff has not officially been confirmed, and now that The CW has wildly changed its content it’s unlikely if it happens it will be on the network. But that’s a problem for another day. If a spinoff happens, it doesn’t sound like Williamson will be on board, but things could always change in the future, especially since the series is only just a thought right now. But there are plenty of stories in the TVD universe to tell, so you never know.

Even though Kevin Williamson more than likely won’t be part of another TVD series, he is staying pretty busy. On top of Netflix’s new series The Waterfront, he is once again working on the Scream franchise, as he’s directing 2026’s Scream 7. He also has three more shows coming out, having created Rear Window and The It Girl, and will be directing The Game.