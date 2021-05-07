'The Office' Stars Reveal Major Character's Paternity Secret

✖

The Office fans will finally find out who Jan's mystery sperm donor really is and spoiler alert –– it's not Kevin. Stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey reveal on the Office Ladies podcast that the mystery baby, who many speculated could be Kevin's, actually belongs to Andy Roddick. The moment was cut from the season 4 episode “Goodbye Toby" (and its deleted scenes), but was included in the original script.

The episode's high point focuses on Michael Scott (Steve Carell), who learns that his ex-girlfriend Jan Levinson (Melora Hardin) is pregnant. “Jan looks to Michael like she’s expecting him to be very impressed,” Kinsey, who played Angela Martin on the series read from the original script. “And Michael says, ‘The tennis player?’ And Jan says, ‘Well, it’s a little more than that. He’s the sixth-ranked player in the world and he’s won four grand slams.’ And Michael says, ‘That’s a lot of grand slams, I guess.'”

Eventually, Michael's real feelings come forward as he realizes his now-ex girlfriend must have gotten pregnant while they were still together. “Michael is quiet and Jan goes, ‘Michael?’ And Michael says, ‘Can I just sit here for a minute without more things coming into my head?'” Kinsey continued.

The choice of Andy Roddick may seem to be somewhat random, but it was a purposeful nod from the writers. Fischer, who portrayed Pam Beesly, shares Roddick was a friend of the show due to his close ties to Rainn Wilson, and would visit the set constantly while filming. “I have to imagine that the reason they wrote it as being Andy Roddick’s sperm was a little bit of a nod to Andy, who has an amazing sense of humor,” she explained. “I am so sad for his sake that this did not stay in the episode.”

Fans reacted to the news with a mix of shock and laughter. “So I had an AHA moment listening to the podcast today. If Jan got pregnant while she and Michael were still together — that means she was probably on a major hormone roller coaster during [the ‘Dinner Party’ episode]. That would explain sooooo much!” a fan wrote on the Office Ladies podcast Instagram page. Roddick's wife, model Brooklyn Decker didn't respond too kindly to the inside information. “Jan, sweetie, we need to talk,” she jokingly commented.