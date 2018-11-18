‘The Office’ Fans Lose It Over ‘SNL’ Reunion

Saturday Night Live reunited four key members of The Office’s cast, and fans of the NBC sitcom are freaking out.

Steve Carell, who played Michael Scott on The Office, was hosting the weekly sketch comedy series when his former co-stars began popping up in the crowd during his monologue. Jenna Fished, Ed Helms and Ellie Kemper all chimed in to badger Carell about a rumored revival of the series that would surely rake in tons of cash.

“I need that money,” Kemper, who played Erin Hannon, said. “Let’s get that money, Steve!”

After Carell’s refusal, Helms (who played Andy Bernard) added, “I just don’t think you understand how much money we’re talking about. Like, you wouldn’t have to do all those sad movies anymore.”

Just the sight of the four favorites interacting again was enough to elicit an emotional response from the crowd.

“Idk if these tears are from laughter or sadness,” one fan wrote alongside a gif from the sitcom.

Another fan added, “They teased (a) The Office reboot on SNL, and I got chills lol It will never happen, but why not make a movie at least. I’d watch that for suuuuurre.”

Another aspect of the monologue segment was a leading bait and switch from Carell about the possible revival. He called his three co-stars to the stage and made viewers believe that the show was being revived, only to segue into a show intro instead.

“Do you guys want to see an Office reboot?” Carell asked. “Alright, I am proud to announce officially that… we have a great show tonight!”

The moment in particular drew a ton of reactions from Office fans. Most assumed that Carell was about to unveil revival plans at that very moment.

“I legit thought they were gonna announce the Office reunion,” one fan wrote.

Another fan added, “I feel personally attacked after being tricked into thinking the Office reunion was about to be announced.”

Many of the show’s stars have stated they would be open to return for a revival or reunion special. Star John Krasinki, who played Jim Halpert, is one of those in the cast who has openly discussed ideas for a revival.

“I would love to do that (an Office reunion),” Krasinski told The Wrap earlier in 2018. “I think it would sort of be a ‘Where Are They Now?’ kind of thing. That would be really fun… I would totally be down [for it] if everyone else is too.”

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

