Spike Introduces The Mysterious Characters Of ‘The Mist’ In New Feature

Spike is getting ready to debut The Mist – the new series based on Stephen King’s story of the same name – later this month. To get fans excited, a few new clips and featurettes have been released in preparation of the series premiere.

The latest feature, titled ‘Welcome to Bridgeville’, finally introduces audience to the main setting for the new series.

Stephen King is notorious for setting his works in small towns, and creating that harrowing location is critical for a story like The Mist.

For those who have read the book, you’ll remember that the vibe of the town – and the fact that everyone was in everyone else’s business – was central to the story’s plot. If the new series wanted any chance of standing up to King’s work, creating the right setting was key.

After watching ‘Welcome to Bridgeville’, it seems as though the producers behind The Mist have done just that.

Bridgeville is a town in Maine that doesn’t have too many secrets. Even when its inhabitants want so badly to keep things hidden.

While there are a lot of odd relationships that already exist within the dichotomy of Bridgeville, there will be some newcomers arriving with the mist that will shake things up.

Danica Curcic plays Mia, a woman on the run from a criminal who finds herself arriving in Bridgeville just before the mist. There’s also a Okezie Morro, who plays a man named Bryan Hunt. The character wakes up in a set of military fatigues but has no idea who he is or where he came from.

These new additions will throw off the dynamic of the town, and they will likely be the first to have fingers pointed at them once the danger really sets in.

The Mist will premiere on Spike TV on June 22, 2017.

