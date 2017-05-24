The Cast And Crew Of ‘The Mist’ Reveal Their Connection To Stephen King

Coming to Spike this fall is a brand-new TV series based on his short story The Mist, which has previously gotten a feature-length film adaptation. The cast and crew of the series recently revealed the connection they have to the seminal author in an all-new featurette, which you can watch below.

Showrunner and creator Christian Torpe revealed, “I grew up in a very small town in Denmark. What I would do, every Monday, I would go to the local library, where I actually worked so I would get first access to all the new books coming in, and it would always be the Stephen King books. I think the first one I read was Carrie when I was 11. I grew up with them.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

He added, “I think Stephen King understands human nature. To take his knowledge of fear and humanity and put it into a character and have that character evolve or devolve as he sees fit, that’s really the mastery of his books.”

In the series, a small town family is torn apart by a brutal crime. As they deal with the fallout, an eerie mist rolls in, suddenly cutting them off from the rest of the world and, in some cases, each other. Family, friends and adversaries become strange bedfellows, battling the mysterious mist and its threats, fighting to maintain morality and sanity as the rules of society break down.

UP NEXT: 7 Things You Might Not Know About ‘The Shining’

One of the show’s stars, Frances Conroy, explained, “He makes people seem like your neighbor, [a] recognizable kind of a person, and with one word, he takes you right off a cliff into this moment of great fear.”

Morgan Spector, who also stars in the series, confessed, “The reason that the monsters are scary is because you understand how they affect each of the different people that he creates. The fact that there’s a sense that this world that he made is not really different from our world, but that world has terrifiying monsters in it. It makes it all seem much more real and immediate.”

MORE NEWS: ‘The Dark Tower’ To Feature ‘Cujo’ Easter Egg

One of the actors on the show, Dan Butler, thinks he knows what has made King such a sensation.

“What I’ve always loved about Stephen king is it’s so personal and he’s processing his own darkness,” Butler details. “I just think he’s a true artist that, whatever’s going on in the world, is coming through him and maybe his prisms about terror and fear and horror. But, there’s something going on in the world that brings that up.”

The Mist premieres on Spike on July 22.

[H/T Bloody Disgusting]