'The Masked Singer' Names 2 New Guest Judges for Season 5

The Masked Singer has added Rita Wilson and Chrissy Metz to its fifth season slate of judges. Wilson will join judges Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Nicole Scherzinger in the two-hour "Super 8" special premiering Wednesday, April 21. The show will be the first time that Group A and Group B will meet up for the first time this season in a head-to-head competition that will end with two celebrities being unmasked. Metz will join the cast in the "Spicy 6" episode –– the last episode before the quarter-finals –– which will premiere on Wednesday, May 5.

Ahead of the new judges' debut, Group B will take the stage again in an all-new episode with another wild card contestant. So far, the other wild cards have been the Orca and Crab. Viewers can play along and win cash prizes –– the largest prize being $100,000 –– on Fox's Bet Super 6 app. The free-to-play app asks fans to answer six questions before each new episode of the show to play.

The above clip shows the latest reveal on the show. Last week's episode found Logan Paul as the singer behind the Grandpa Monster costume within Group B. “I like putting on a good performance and being a showman. ‘Masked Singer’ gave me an opportunity to just sing and be free without anyone having any preconceived notions about me or who I was," Paul said of his short time on the competition series. “This show gave me just an opportunity to be the fun guy that I am, put on a show, and I like that.”

He also mentioned that he's looking forward to finding out who owns the voice behind the Black Swan costume. “In the mornings, I would hear her warming up her voice. It was extremely intimidating, and I need to know who it is," he said. Many fans seem to think the songstress behind the elaborately feathered outfit is none other than former teen star JoJo (Joanna Noëlle Levesque). Paul told Entertainment Tonight, "I don't know if you can tell, but I'm competing against actual singers! Which I didn't know. I go in one morning and Black Swan is the trailer next to me, and I hear her warming up and I knew. 'I'm screwed.' I never stood a chance."