‘The Masked Singer’ Fans Convinced Donny Osmond Is the Peacock

The Masked Singer will air its finale tonight, and fans are convinced that Donny Osmond will be unmasked as the Peacock.

Gold Derby ran a poll, and a whopping 72 percent of voters named Osmond as the celebrity they believe is in the Peacock costume.

Many of the voters also shared their explanations for why they believe it has to be him and not other celebrities that have been guessed.

‘The Masked Singer’ Peacock guesses: 72% of fans say Donny Osmond, 24% pick Neil Patrick Harris [POLL RESULTS] //t.co/H9lBfuM9NK pic.twitter.com/gdDSwCNz3Z — Gold Derby (@GoldDerby) February 27, 2019

“You guys it’s 100% Donny. In a recent clue package on the table was a framed picture of the Angel Moroni, which is a clue to Donny’s being a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints,” one fan offered.

“He said he was 5’11” in one clue. Donny is that exact height. Neil is shorter. Weird Al is taller. Every single clue fits Donny which makes me want to think it is a trick but the clues seem to fit too perfectly,” another person said.

“Peacock is Donny Osmond … having been an Osmond fan for over 40 years I know Donny’s voice and it is him,” someone else commented.

“I believe Donny Osmond. I grew up on watching the Donny and Marie show when I was very young,” one other voter said.

The Most Answers I’ve seen for #TheMaskedSinger is that #PeacockMask is either Donny Osmond or Neil Patrick Harris People are Split half and half #BeeMask is Chaka Khan or Gladys Knight and #MonsterMask is T-Pain but I still don’t know @MaskedSingerFOX pic.twitter.com/AF2G1XGSzk — Moustafa Elhadary (@MoustafaHadary) February 27, 2019

Fans of the show have been sounding off on social media as well, with many people echoing sentiments that Osmond is likely the Peacock.

“I can’t wait for tonight! I thought that this show was going to be silly, but I can’t stop watching! I’m going to have [Masked Singer FOX] withdrawals after tonight! I KNOW that [Donny Osmond] aka The Peacock is going to win!!” one person tweeted.

“My sister deadass just bet me $20 that The Peacock on The Masked Singer is not Donny Osmond, she 100% thinks It’s Neil Patrick Harris, I’m about to be $20 richer, that’s all I’m gonna say [laughing out loud],” another Twitter user joked.

The Masked Singer airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.