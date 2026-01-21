‘The Great British Bake Off’ Judge Exits After 9 Seasons

The Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith is exiting the tent.

Leith, 86, announced on Wednesday that she would be leaving the hit baking competition series after nine seasons on the show.

“After nine series and judging more than 400 challenges, I have decided to step down as a judge on The Great British Bake Off,” Leith wrote on Instagram. “Bake Off has been a fabulous part of my life for the last nine years, I have genuinely loved it and I’m sure I’ll miss working with my fellow judge Paul [Hollywood], Alison [Hammond] and Noel [Fielding] and the teams at Love Productions and Channel 4.”

Leith, who replaced original judge Mary Berry on the show in 2017, wrote that “now feels like the right time to step back” from Bake Off, noting, “I’m 86 for goodness sake!”

When it comes to her future plans, Leith wrote, “There’s so much I’d like to do, not least spend summers enjoying my garden,” adding of her predecessor, “Whoever joins the team, I’m sure they’ll love it as much as I have. I feel very lucky to have been part of it.”

The Great British Bake Off‘s Instagram account also shared the news Wednesday, writing, “Our wonderful Prue has decided to step away from judging Bake Off. From joyful judging to colourful fits to accidental innuendoes, you are simply the best and will be so missed.” The show continued, “Please join us in wishing Prue the very best and thanking her for nine brilliant years in the Tent”

Hollywood, who has been Leith’s fellow judge throughout her time on the show, commented on Bake Off‘s post, writing, “It’s been incredible working with you Prue, you are magnificent and we have had such a laugh, I will see you soon …. I’ll cook,” and he added a heart and crying face emoji to her original post. Hollywood also posted his own tribute, simply writing alongside a photo from their time in costume on set, “You’re the best Prue!”

Fielding, who started hosting Bake Off the same year Leith joined the judging panel, commented on her exit announcement, “Prue – an actual National Treasure ! Your energy and humour and all round colourful fabulousness is something to behold!” He continued, “Gonna miss yooooooooo ! Until i see you again soon x love you and have fun with your summers x x x We had a blast didn’t we ! x”

Hammond, who joined Fielding as a co-host in 2023, added, “You have been incredible Prue ! I’m gonna miss our dame”