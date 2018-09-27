Wild Fan Theory Has ‘Good Place’ Fans Convinced They Know What Will Happen in Season 3

The Good Place season three picks up right after season two ended, with a twist where Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani and Jason were given second chances to make themselves better people on earth. One fan theory suggests that the quartet are more important than we think.

As Insane Fan Theory points out, Reddit user DamienHandler predicts that our heroes will use their new leases on life to change the world beyond just fixing their own positions in the afterlife. This was already in motion, according to the theory, when Eleanor (Kristen Bell) became Chidi’s (William Jackson Harper) pupil after traveling to Australia to meet him.

Next, Chidi will help guide Eleanor to become an environemntal activist, something she pretended to be in her first attempt to “be good” after Michael (Ted Danson) saved her life.

In the second point, Chidi and Eleanor meet Tahani (Jameela Jamil) in their search for financial support for their environmentalism movement. By joining their mission, Tahani can find a really worthy cause to work on without focusing on beating her sister.

In the third point, the four will prove they belong in the good place after their deaths. They prove that bad people can redeem themselves and get into the good place.

After proving this point, DamienHandler predicts they will be given a series-ending mission: Changing the afterlife for the better.

There is a big issue with this theory. It says the four of them will work together, but does not mention how Jason (Manny Jacinto) reunites from them. Perhaps they just pick him up after seeing his amateur dance crew perform.

Even if DamienHandler’s predictions turn out to be incorrect, the fact is that creator Mike Schur has to change the game again. In season three, our heroes will have to prove they can become better people after getting a second shot at life. The season picks up a year after their attempts have gone off the rails.

“A lot of stuff happened in that year,” Schur told Entertainment Weekly. “They’re in wildly different places than we’ve ever seen them… It’s like you’re rolling a bunch of D&D dice and the character attributes are coming up differently every time.”

Even within next season, the show will be reinventing itself.

“Every episode there is some sort of world-changing thing,” Harper told EW. “There are so many weird things that happen, I can’t even begin to tell you what twist to be looking for. It’s just too much.”

The Good Place season three kicks off with an hour-long premiere on NBC Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

