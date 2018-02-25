‘The Good Doctor’ Admits ‘Major Crimes’ Alum for Season 1 Finale

The Good Doctor has a twist in store for its season one finale, since a new face is coming to San Jose’s St. Bonaventure Hospital.

Major Crimes star Graham Patrick Martin will star as one of the patients in the finale, which will air in March.

According to TVLine, Martin will star as Blake, a drunk college student who tries to drop his friend Caden off at the hospital without the hospital staff noticing. They stop him from leaving and ask for information needed to save Caden’s life, but Blake refuses. Eventually, the team finds out that the two were involved in fraternity hazing. During the incident, Blake insisted Caden take ecstasy.

Martin most recently played Rusty Beck, the adoptive son of Mary McDonnell’s Commander Sharon Raydor, on TNT’s Major Crimes. That series came to an end in January after six seasons. Martin also starred in episodes of Two and a Half Men, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and The Bill Engvall Show.

After two weeks off thanks to the Winter Olympics, The Good Doctor returns on Monday, Feb. 26 with an episode titled “Heartfelt.” The show will focus on the case of a teenager who has spent most of her life at home thanks to a rare heart condition. She hopes Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and the rest of the St. Bonaventure team can improve her life.

A second case centers on another young patient who has a perfectly matched organ donor, but this poses a moral dilemma for her parents and doctors.

The Good Doctor has been ABC‘s big freshman hit of the 2017-2018 season, and took a new turn earlier this month in “She.” Dr. Morgan Reznik (Fiona Gubelmann) made her debut as a new rival for Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas). Morgan wants to make sure she gets a permanent position at the hospital, even if that means making Claire look bad.

Comedian Chris D’Elia has also joined the show as Shaun’s new neighbor, since his crush Lea moved to Pennsylvania. Hawaii Five-0 actor Will Yun Lee will also make his debut in “Heartfelt,” playing a former police officer who decided to become a doctor.

New episodes of The Good Doctor air on ABC Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Graham Patrick Martin