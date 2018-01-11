‘The Good Doctor’ Adds Fiona Gubelmann as New Resident

Fiona Gubelmann is scrubbing in on The Good Doctor.

The actress, known for her roles on FX’s Wilfred and VH1’s Daytime Divas, will play Morgan, a charming and funny new resident who is fully embracing life and yet also quite cutthroat, according to Deadline. Gubelmann has been booked for a five-episode arc with an option to become a series regular in the ABC breakout show’s second season.

The new doctor will join residents Shaun (Freddie Highmore), Claire (Antonia Thomas), and Jared (Chuku Modu) and will provide healthy competition for the team.

Gubelmann celebrated the news on her Instagram Thursday.

The Good Doctor, produced by SonyTV and ABC Studios, became a surprise hit for ABC as it quickly became the top new drama series of the season. The show is fully expected to be renewed for a second season.

Gubelmann, who is repped by Gersh, Haven and Morris Yorn, has appeared in a number of single-episode roles in television including CSI: NY, My Name is Earl, iZombie, and Knight Rider. She played the role of Jenna on Wilfred. And most recently played the main role of Heather Flynn-Kellogg on Daytime Divas, alongside Vanessa Williams and Chloe Bridges.

The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.