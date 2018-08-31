‘The Conners’ Reveal First Promo for ‘Roseanne’ Spinoff

ABC released the first promo for Roseanne spinoff series The Conners, which asks what we’re all wondering: “What’s Next?”

In a short teaser released by the network Friday, the series asks just that as viewers see the image of the Conner family’s iconic couch, and not much else.

The Conners was born out of the ashes of the Roseanne reboot’s abrupt cancellation following a racist tweet from series star Roseanne Barr about former White House aide Valerie Jarrett.

The video, first released by TV Line, comes just a few hours after ABC posted a photo from the new series’ first table read, featuring the cast of The Conners including John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, as well as the children introduced in the reboot played by Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara and Jayden Rey.

The new series will pick up after a “sudden turn of events” leads the Conner family to face life without matriarch Roseanne Conner (Barr), the show will continue to be set in the city of Lanford and be essentially the same, except for Barr’s exit.

The question as to how the writers and producers decided to write out the character of Roseanne from the series is being kept well under wraps, though Goodman himself might’ve let a spoiler leak accidentally when he told the Sunday Times earlier this week that he assumes she will be killed off the show.

“It’s an unknown. I guess he’ll be mopey and sad because his wife’s dead,” Goodman told the outlet of Dan Conner’s journey on the new series.

Not all fans of the classic sitcom are satisfied with the turn of events that led to the creation of The Conners, as petitions have popped up asking longtime fans of Barr and the characters she created to boycott the new series.

“Stop ABC from having the spinoff The Conners. Since Roseanne Barr started the show it is not fair ABC fired her over a tweet which was not meant to be racist but a joke,” the description of one of the petition reads. “It is wrong for a person or business to fire someone because of who they voted for. This is discrimination and should be against the law and immoral.”

They continue, “Other actors or actresses such as Bill Cosby, Kathy Griffith (sic) and Peter Fonda along with others are still employed and have had not disciplinary actions taken toward them. Their shows/movies are still on television. Because they are anti Trump this is not fair and is a double standard. Roseanne Barr should not be blacklisted over a tweet and the new show The Conners should not be aired.”

After the show was greenlit for a 10-episode first season, Barr issued a statement announcing she had reached an agreement with producers that would allow them to carry on the show without her involvement.

“I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne,” Barr said in a statement. “I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved.”

The Conners premieres Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.