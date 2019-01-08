‘The Conners’ Recruits ‘The O.C.’ Star Peter Gallagher for Guest Role

The latest guest star joining The Conners is former The O.C. star Peter Gallagher.

The prolific actor appears in a clip from an upcoming episode shared by E! News. In the scene, Gallagher plats accident lawyer Brian Foster, who Dan (John Goodman) and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) hire after Dan is hurt while working on D.J.’s (Michael Fishman) vending machine route. Brian claims he can get the Conners a six-figure settlement.

“Look, I’m not looking to win the lottery,” Dan said. “All I want is my hospital bills paid.”

Of course, in Roseanne Season 9, the Conners did win the lottery, setting up a controversial season that ended with a finale that wiped out all the controversial things that happened. In the Season 9 finale, Roseanne Conner (Roseanne Barr) revealed that Dan really died from his heart attack, which was later ignored itself when Roseanne came back.

“Dan, you’ve already done the hard part,” Brian replied. “Now let me do my job. Darlene gave me all the info. I see six figures.”

“Woah, six figures! I’m not hurt that bad,” Dan exclaimed.

“Never say that again,” Brian replied.

During the first season of The Conners, ABC and the producers have addedguest stars for almost every episode. The Big Bang Theory‘s Johnny Galecki stopped by to reprise his role as Darlene’s now-ex-husband David, with Juliette Lewis playing his new girlfriend. Justin Long portrayed a new love interest for Darlene, while Mary Steenburgen took on the role of the woman who gave Roseanne prescription pills. Estelle Parsons played Roseanne and Jackie’s mother, and Jay R. Ferguson plays Darlene’s boss and boyfriend.

Mathew Broderick even stopped by as Peter, a new love interest for Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), and former Sons of Anarchy star Katey Sagal played Dan’s old friend Louise.

ABC ordered The Conners after the network cancelled Roseanne in response to a racist tweet Roseanne Barr published in May 2018. While the series has not fared as well as Roseanne in the ratings, it is still doing well enough that sources told TVLine ABC is considering renewing it for a second season.

The most recent episode, which aired back on Dec. 11, pulled in 6.68 million viewers and earned a 1.4 18-49 rating, reports TV By The Numbers.

The Conners‘ 11-episode first season resumes on ABC Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET with “Rage Against The Machine.” The season finale, “We Continue to Truck,” airs on Jan. 22.

Photo credit: ABC