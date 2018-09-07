ABC Releases New ‘The Conners’ Teaser Trailer

ABC has released a new teaser trailer for The Conners, which is a spinoff of the since-canceled Roseanne.

The clip posted to the show’s official Twitter page reveals the Conner family home and asks fan “what’s next?” while Carly Simon’s “Anticipation” plays.

A caption on the post boasts the family’s address of “714 Delaware St, Lanford, IL.”

As has been widely reported, Roseanne was cancelled after series star Roseanna Barr made a racist comment on Twitter toward Valerie Jarrett, who previously worked with former President Barack Obama’s administration.

ABC then worked with the show’s producers to create the spinoff, which will see the Conner family return sans Barr. According to John Goodman — who plays Dan Conner in the show — Roseanne’s absence will be explained by having the character killed off.

The new series has been somewhat controversial among fans of the original show, with some excited about it and others claiming they will refuse to watch it.

“I’d like to go on record from now and say The Connors…will be one of the biggest flops in network history,” one person said. “ABC is tone deaf to think you fire [Barr] and her fans are going to tune in.”

“The best thing for Roseanne [Barr] to do, is prove all those people who say your a racist, is to stay in the USA and support the show. Running away only proves them right,” another fan wrote. “The show will bomb, because of it own bloated diversity.”

“The Conners will fall flat on their faces [and Barr] will have the last laugh, her iconic laugh!! And we’ll laugh with her,” another Twitter user said.

In a recent interview, Barr opened up about the new series, saying that she is staying neutral on it. “I’m staying away from it. Not wishing bad on anyone and I don’t wish good for my enemies,” she stated. “That’s what I gotta do.”

“I have some mental health issues of depression and stuff. I got to stay in the middle or I’ll go dark and I don’t want to go dark again,” she added, then joking, “I’ve done it — after all, I was married to Tom Arnold.”

The Conners premieres Oct. 16 on ABC.