‘The Conners’ Cast Speaks out on ‘Roseanne’ Spinoff

The cast of the newly greenlit Roseanne-spinoff, The Conners, spoke out about the series pickup.

The new show, which will follow every member of the Conner family, except for the one played by Roseanne Barr, will premiere in fall 2018 and take over the Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET timeslot originally meant for the flagship series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it’s clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience. We all came back last season because we wanted to tell stories about the challenges facing a working-class family today. We are so happy to have the opportunity to return with the cast and crew to continue to share those stories through love and laughter,” the cast of The Conners said in a joint statement.

The spinoff series will reunite John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman for a third time. Roseanne was abruptly canceled at the end of May after star and co-creator Roseanne Barr tweeted out a racist statement about former White House aide Valerie Jarrett.

The 10-episode first season of the spinoff series will follow the Conner family who, “a sudden turn of events, are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.”

“This iconic family — Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. — grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails,” an official synopsis for the series released by ABC read.

ABC made it clear in their announcement of the new series that Barr will have no financial or creative involvement in the new series. Producer Tom Werner and Barr reportedly reached an agreement that will allow Werner Entertainment to produce the spinoff for ABC without Barr’s further creative or financial participation.

“I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne. I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved” Barr said in a statement.

Werner added: “We are grateful to have reached this agreement to keep our team working as we continue to explore stories of the Conner family.”

The Roseanne revival made its ABC debut in March and quickly became the No. 1 new show, debuting to monster ratings. After the series was canceled, rumors of the possible spinoff dominated online conversations.

ABC has not announced a premiere date for the new series, but it is expected to air starting fall 2018.