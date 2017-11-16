‘The Blacklist’: [SPOILER] Dies During Fall Finale

The Blacklist dished out one of the series’ toughest character deaths on Wednesday night when Tom Keen (Ryan Eggold) was killed off.

Tom was tied up in his apartment by Ian Gravey (Jonny Coyne), with his wife Liz (Megan Boone) discovering his ordeal. The couple is then beaten, with Tom suffering a stab wound.

Raymond Reddington (James Spader) and Dembe Zuma (Hisham Tawfiq) luckily save the couple and get them to the hospital. Unfortunately, Tom dies there.

Liz only discovers his passing after she wakes from a 10-month coma.

After the episode aired, Eggold looked back on his time on the show with ET.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have played a role with such a uniquely dynamic evolution,” Eggold said. “I’m grateful for the time spent working with Megan, James and the entire cast. I’m thankful to the incredibly hard-working crew for consistently making the show better. Sony and NBC have both been deeply supportive, conscientious and adept in managing the show.”

He added, “I will miss this TV family immensely and diligently look forward to the opportunity to embody new characters and tell new stories.”

The Blacklist airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Will Hart