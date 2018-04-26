‘The Blacklist’ Cliffhanger Leaves Garvey Near Death

The Blacklist ended on an intense cliffhanger on Wednesday night that left antagonist Ian Garvey (Jonny Coyne) near death.

Raymond “Red” Reddington (James Spader), and his daughter Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) spend most of the episode pursuing Garvey, with things coming to a head in the episode’s final moments.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The trio wind up in a standoff with Garvey’s adopted daughter (alleged to be Red’s biological daughter) trying to intervene.

Garvey promised to give Liz the information, which is about Red’s past, that led to the death of her husband, Tom Keen (Ryan Eggold).

Red then arrives and tells Garvey if he even mutters one word of the secret to Liz, he will be gunned down.

Liz turns on Red, saying she will shoot Red if he fires on Garvey. A shootout ensues, and Red shoots Garvey, badly wounding the criminal.

Red flees as Liz and Garvey’s adopted daughter ride with Garvey to the hospital.

In the episode’s final moments, hospital staff are seen treating Garvey, but they may be losing him.

Blacklist viewers were not expecting the situation to play out the way it did and took to Twitter to react.

“That…did not end the way I thought it might,” one fan wrote.

Another fan added, “What is going on!”

That…did not end the way I thought it might. — 🇨🇦ynoT (@CrtvPrdx) April 26, 2018

Many are also curious about what information Red was trying to keep hidden.

“Guess we won’t know what’s in the duffle bag for now,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “This suspense is killing me! WHAT’S IN THE DUFFLE BAG??”

Guess we won’t know what’s in the duffel bag for now.. #TheBlacklist #BlacklistFaceOff — Jon (@chiemps) April 26, 2018

@NBCBlacklist Another thriller and more questions than answers! — Betsywg24 (@betsywg24) April 26, 2018

The Blacklist airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Will Hart