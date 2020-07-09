'The 100’ Prequel Episode Has Fans Wanting More of the Spinoff

Wednesday night's newest episode of The 100 took fans back to where it all began, to a time before 100 delinquents plummeted from the Ark and to Earth. Season 7, Episode 8, "Anaconda," marked a new chapter in the expansive story and offered fans their first glimpse at the heavily teased The 100 prequel series, and they are already begging for more. Warning: This post contains spoilers for "Anaconda."

Set some 97 years before the events of The 100's pilot episode, which aired back in 2014, the backdoor pilot episode for the spinoff series takes viewers to a world shrouded in a missile attack that ended the world as we know it. Centered on the Second Dawn cult and more specifically, cult leader Bill Cadogan's daughter Callie, the episode follows a group's struggle to survive the end of the world in an underground bunker. With tensions running high and differing viewpoints on how to save their people, the episode offered the first origins of the groups that fans now know as Grounders.

Teased as offering "surprising connections," "Anaconda" was packed with more than just a few shock factors. For starters, Becca, or Becca Pramheda, made a triumphant return to save the human race with an extended storyline from a scene pulled directly from Season 3, Episode 7, "Thirteen." The episode also included several Easter eggs. Fans learn that Trikru derived from a pre-Priamfaya protest organization, the symbol for which became the clan's symbol (as evidenced by the Tirkru symbol on Lucy's shirt). The episode also featured the first, but unofficial, conclave, the process in Grounder culture in which the Flame chooses the next Commander. Sending fans overboard was Callie's jacket, which some eagle-eyed viewers noticed closely resembled that worn by Lexa and other commanders.

Given that fans have long been waiting for more backstory, it comes as little surprise that social media exploded Wednesday night with chatter about the newest episode. Across Twitter, fans applauded the prequel, tossed around new theories, and begged for more. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about The 100 prequel backdoor pilot episode.