Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Teen Mom OG’s Reunion

The Teen Mom OG cast has reunited to film a reunion special and sparks flew, as to be expected. According to E! News, Farrah Abraham, Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell were in New York City for the reality show's season-end special and discussed how their lives have changed since cameras last rolled. Dr. Drew Pinsky, known for hosting Celebrity Rehab, led the discussion between the four young mothers that was spread out over two days. The group touched on their relationship statuses, which "Teen Dad" is currently in rehab and why one cast member stormed off the set.

Amber Portwood Discusses Relationship With Matt Baier Portwood dished on her relationship with ex-fiancé Matt Baier and claimed the two are still together, confirming reports that that they are "trying to work things out." She claimed during filming that the two are working on their "issues" together, and she thinks they will be "back on track" soon. Portwood also made a point to say the couple are not currently engaged. This direct contradicts a recent claim by Baier, who said the reality show stars are simply keeping their wedding plans under wraps. "The wedding hasn't been called off," Baier told People. "Amber and I decided to keep the details of our wedding very, very personal and private right now."

Ryan Edwards Has Entered Rehab One of the most riveting discussion during the reunion was the confirmation that Bookout's ex-fiancé Ryan Edwards has entered rehab. Bookout was joined by Edwards' new wife Mackenzie Standifer to discuss Edwards' current condition. While the two haven't seen eye-to-eye in the past, they reportedly had a very civil discussion about Edwards, who is the father of Bookout's son Bentley. They said he had been checked in for two weeks and has communicated with both of them. They also dished on what led to Edwards' decision to seek medical help. They claimed that he made the decision himself, but they both lobbied heavily for the stint. Footage of Edwards' entering the facility was shown during filming, so it will presumably air with the finalized special.

Everybody Hates Farrah E!'s source was quick to point out the comradery between Bookout, Portwood and Lowell. The three came off as "genuine friends," but they were not kind to Abraham. The three reportedly wanted nothing to do with the controversial social media personality. Even Dr. Drew apparently didn't mince words with her. At one point, she stormed off set after becoming annoyed with his line of questioning. Abraham later returned and broke down crying, reportedly because she thought "everything was always her fault." Abraham's father, Michael Abraham, made an appearance on set to comfort her. Despite that support, he also said his daughter needs therapy.