Taye Diggs Details Plan to Launch Negro League TV Series (Exclusive)

Taye Diggs has been involved in a number of successful TV series, including All American, which can currently be seen on The CW. However, the 50-year-old actor is looking to do something that hasn't been done before: produce a series about the Negro Leagues. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Diggs, who gave a big update on the potential new series.

"It's funny you should ask that because earlier today I had a meeting with a whole bunch of producers that are interested in this," Diggs said to PopCulture. "So it was really, really great, you know, finding other people that were in line with my belief that this subject matter would make great TV. So now we're putting the pieces together."

Diggs went on to reveal who he would like to work with on the show. "I'd love to reach out to Spike Lee and well-known figures that have displayed an interest and I'm just really, really excited," Diggs stated. "Once again I feel lucky I've been acting for so long, but there's something different when it comes to producing. And, you know, there's an added pride when you can get other people that are of the same mind and all of you building something from nothing. So it's, it's really great, it's exciting. This is one of my first projects like this so I'm pretty excited about it."

Back in February, Diggs talked about doing a TV series on the Negro Leagues in a virtual conversation with Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick. It came on the heels of the Negro Leagues being elevated to "Major League" status, meaning the records in the Negro Leagues will be recognized by Major League Baseball.

“From working in television, you are able to go deeper into all of the stories, all the characters," Diggs said in February. "With this rich history, you don’t want to try to shove it into a two-hour [movie]. This is a series that could go on for years. We need that and now we are in the position to really do it." As Diggs works on the Negro Leagues series, he stays busy with other projects he developing. "We're doing a lot of producing in, in non-scripted," he said. "In my later years I've gained a little ambition and it's been fun watching how, the other side, how the other side works."