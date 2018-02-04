‘Saturday Night Live’: Tina Fey and Rachel Dratch Crash Super Bowl Revolution Sketch

Saturday Night Live parodied Super Bowl LII with a side-splitting American Revolution sketch that guest-starred Tina Fey and Rachel Dratch.

The sketch played on Boston and Philadelphia’s roles in the American Revolution, with Dratch and host Natalie Portman on one side and Fey on the other. It was filled to the brim with references from Dunkin’ Donuts to Wawa, although neither of them existed during the Revolution.

It all started with the members of Congress groaning about the big victory at Bunker Hill. Now they have to hear more boasting from the Patriots of New England.

“We are the Patriots of New England and we are unstoppable!” Dratch declared.

“Dynasty, that’s the word you’re looking for!” Portman yelled.

Alex Mofatt also shared an incredible story about Thomas Brady making a comeback.

Then, Fey came bursting in with Kenan Thompson and Mikey Day to represent Philadelphia, and root for the “Iggles.”

“Patriots of New England, you have truly achieved remarkable success. I believe I speak for this entire chamber when I say, just shut up. Shut up,” Beck Bennett tells the Patriots group. “Yes, you have won in the past, but by no means does that guarantee future victory.

“And Philadelphians, you are overdue for victory, and I wish you all the best in your upcoming battle, but if you do win, please, be cool. Just because the British did not burn down your city, doesn’t mean you have to. Do we have an understanding?”

“Nope,” Fey said.

In the end, Bennett and Kyle Mooney wonder if both teams could somehow lose.

It made perfect sense for Dratch and Fey to appear in the sketch. Dratch was born in Lexington, Massachusetts and Fey was born in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. Portman, who was born in Jerusalem, is also a Harvard graduate.

The sketch was well-received on Twitter.

