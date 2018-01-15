Sunday’s TV Ratings: NFL Playoff Game Boosts Fox

The Sunday night TV ratings have come in, and the data reveals that the NFL playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints was the big winner.

According to TV Line, the Vikings-winning game brought in around 35 million viewers at its peak.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While competing against an NFL playoff game can be tough, CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles drew in its largest audience since last May, with an audience of about nine million.

Another big win for CBS on Sunday was the political drama Madam Secretary, which stars Téa Leoni and Tim Daly. That series brought in an estimated 7.1 million viewers, its best audience since it premiered.

While CBS had the top scripted series’ of the night, they also had one of the lowest as well.

The finale of Wisdom of the Crowd ended its 13-episode run with just under six million viewers.

That series was previously announced to be canceled after its star Jeremy Piven was accused of past sexual misconduct.

Ariane Bellamar, the woman who accused Piven, took to Twitter to call out Piven for the alleged incident. “Hey Jeremy Piven! ‘Member when you cornered me in your trailer on the Entourage set? ‘Member grabbing my boobies…without asking??“

On November 13, Piven took a polygraph test to try and defend himself from the accusations. The test was administered by a member of the American Polygraph Association with Chapman Investigations.

Piven vehemently denied the claims against him, and the results of the polygraph appear to reflect that he’s telling the truth, according to The Blast.

The goal of the test was “to determine if Mr. Piven had ever ‘grabbed’ or touched Ms. Arianne Bellamar, without consent or otherwise, on the buttocks and/or breast area, while on the set of Entourage and/or at the Playboy Mansion, approximately five years ago.”

Additionally, they were also trying to determine if Bellamar was ever even in Piven’s set-trailer, as she claimed she had been.

Piven was asked questions such as:

“Did you ever ‘grab’ and/or fondle Ms. Arieanne Bellamar’s breasts?”

“Did you ever ‘corner’ Ms. Bellamar in your trailer so that you could ‘grab’ her breasts and/or buttocks?”

“Did Ms. Bellamar ever enter your trailer on the set of Entourage?”

The testing documents reveal that he said “No“ to each question and the results indicated that Piven showed “no reactions indicative of deception to any of the relevant questions.” Ultimately, Piven passed the lie detector test.

He also submitted to polygraph tests to determine if he lied about sexually harassing two other women that accused him, as well as a general test to determine if he has ever sexually harassed any woman.

In the case of those three tests, they all revealed the same results as the test about Bellamar.

Finally, Piven released a statement, saying, “We seem to be entering dark times — allegations are being printed as facts and lives are being put in jeopardy without a hearing, due process or evidence. I hope we can give people the benefit of a doubt before we rush to judgment.“

It should be noted, however, that lie detector tests do not hold up in a court of law.