‘Suits’ Creator Reveals Who Might Return for Final Season of Series

Suits officially will be coming to an end with its upcoming Season 9, but will our favorites return to say goodbye?

The USA Network legal drama, which returned Wednesday night for the second half of its eighth season, announced earlier the renewal for a 10-episode final season.

Creator Aaron Korsh opened up to Deadline about the decision to end the series, as well as gave insight as to which of the many beloved characters fans can expect to see return… including maybe the Duchess of Sussex?

Take a look at who Korsh hopes will make an appearance in the upcoming final season of Suits.

Old Favorites

With the exit of Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle’s characters at the end of Season 7, Suits went through a sort-of reboot in Season 8. Korsch admitted that the writers will be working on juggling the new story while also honoring the past legacy of the show.

“I don’t want to spend the entire season on reminiscing, but also I don’t want to spend none of the season bringing back old favorites so we’re trying to formulate what the balance is going to be,” Korsh told the outlet.

“It’s always been in the lexicon of Suits to bring people back and that’s because I think that’s how life works,” he added. “People come in and out of your life so we’ve always had a mix of new and old and I think we will continue with that hopefully in a satisfying way.”

Are the Meghan rumors true?

Since Meghan Markle left the series to marry Prince Harry and join the British Royal family, rumors have swirled in British tabloids of Suits volunteering to donate millions of dollars to bring the Duchess of Sussex back for a cameo as Rachel Zane.

As far as the rumors go, Korsh says he has no idea where the rumors are coming from, however.

“I have not arranged for millions of dollars to be donated to anything on behalf of anyone so that I can tell you,” he told the publication. “But as far as the original people coming back including Jessica (Gina Torres), we’re so early in the season that we haven’t formulated what we want to do, so we can’t reach out to people before we know what we want to do.”

Mike is on the List

During the interview, Korsh revealed Mike (Patrick J. Adams) will not be back in the second half of Season 8. His exit at the end of the seventh season left the door open for him to return anytime, meaning his Season 9 comeback could be a reality.

“The final 10, you can’t contemplate it without contemplating bringing Mike back. We’re contemplating it and we’ll see where we land, and how Patrick feels,” he said.

Charles Forstman

Korsh revealed some minor characters he would love to see come back for the final season, among his favorites is Charles Forstman.

The character, played by Eric Roberts, is known as a billionaire with a bad reputation as well as a shady and manipulative banker. Given that fans have not seen Forstman since Season 5, it will be interesting to see what he has been up to in the past few years.

Trevor Evans

The showrunner also announced the possibility of some of the less popular characters returning for a final update on where they are at in their lives.

Among these people is Mike’s childhood friend Trevor (Tom Lipinski), who made several appearances on the series through the first five seasons, and developed a relationship with Jenny Griffith. The relationship reached a bitter ending after she found out he had been selling drugs, and he sold out Mike to Jessica about him not going to law school.

Jenny Griffith

Could Mike’s first girlfriend make a surprise return during the final season?

Jenny, played by Blue Bloods actress Vanessa Ray, was introduced as in Season 1 as Mike’s first girlfriend, and also Trevor’s love interest, before she left after breaking up with Mike.

Could we find out what Jenny has been up to since the end of her love triangle with Mike and Rachel?

Jessica’s Own Show

While Gina Torres’ return to Suits is basically a given, her character Jessica Pearson will be busy launching her own spinoff series, Pearson.

While he stayed silent on what would bring her back to the flagship series, Korsh did tease a few surprises in the first season of the new show.

“The spinoff is its own. It is both connected to and different from Suits, and I feel like it needs to establish its world and its tone and its characters firmly before even contemplating one of the Suits series regulars becoming any kind of part of that show,” he told Deadline. “Now, might there be a surprise or two during the course of the Pearson first season and have a little interaction? That’s always a possibility.”

Happy Ending?

Through the years, Suits has managed to keep fans guessing with the stories of its beloved characters. With the end in sight, Korsh said that, as with Mike’s departure in Season 7, the finale will reflect both happiness and sadness.

“I feel like that is the history of the endings we’ve done and even when I say I have an idea of how the show’s going to end, there’s seven regular characters plus a number of others people care about,” Korsh said. “I haven’t figured out how every one of them is going to end up but what I can say is, there’s no chance the series is going to be ending on a horrible ending, with tremendous sadness. It will probably end with some happiness and some sadness. That’s my guess.”

Suits airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network.