‘Strong Likelihood’ Award-Winning HBO Series Returns in 2027

One of HBO’s most popular miniseries is finally returning for a second go six years later.

Kate Winslet, star of HBO’s crime mystery series Mare of Easttown, told Deadline Thursday that there’s a “strong likelihood” a second season finally films in 2027.

While the series was originally intended as a one-off — “It was done and dusted, finished,” the Titanic star said — the show’s whopping 16 Emmy nominations and rampant popularity have left Winslet, show creator Brad Ingelsby, and director Craig Zobel discussing how they could potentially bring the series back around.

Winslet plays Mare Sheehan, a gruff detective in small town Pennsylvania who pounds Rolling Rock beers and blows vape clouds constantly as she solves cases of various missing and murdered women. All the while, she struggles to keep her own life together after a divorce and her son’s suicide.

While Winslet was putting the finishing touches on her directorial debut Goodbye June, “there was some conversations” about this being the right time to bring the series back.

“They were proper conversations around a timeframe when it could be possible. And so I think we probably will do it, and that’s the first time I’ve felt that,” she said. “[It] wouldn’t actually be this year, I reckon it would end up being 2027 to film it. There’s a strong likelihood it would film sometime in 2027.”

Winslet refused to share any details about the plot of the second season, but it’s no surprise that she would eventually return. Her performance in the series won her an Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress, along with Outstanding Supporting Actor and Outstanding Supporting Actress wins for Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson respectively.

Season one of Mare of Easttown is streaming now on HBO Max.