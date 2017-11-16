‘STRIPES’ Series in the Works at CBS

Mud wrestling is coming to your TV soon! CBS is developing a TV series adaptation of STRIPES, the beloved 1981 military comedy starring Bill Murray and Harold Ramis.

According to Variety, the series will also focus on a rebellious outsider who joins the military with his pal and is stuck with a bunch of other misfits in his squad.

In the movie, Murray played John, who fails at everything in life until he decides to enlist in the military. His friend Russell (Ramis), follows him, and they deal with Drill Sergeant Hulka (Warren Oates). The late John Candy also had an early role in the film as Ox. It was a box office hit, earning $85 million.

Since the film has an episodic nature, it should make the transition to TV easily. But finding replacements for Murray, Ramis and Candy will be difficult.

STRIPES the series will be developed as a single camera series, with Trevor Moore, Sam Brown and Zach Cregger writing and producing. The trio was also behind The Whitest Kids U’Know, a sketch comedy troupe and the 2007-2011 Fuse/IFC show of the same name.

Ivan Reitman, who directed the film, will direct the pilot and is producing through his Montecito Picture Company. Since the film was a Sony project, Sony Pictures TV is producing with CBS Television Studios.

Other movie-based TV shows in the work this pilot season include True Lies at Fox and LA Confidential at CBS.