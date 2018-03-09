‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spinoff ‘Station 19’ Recruits Brenda Song for Multi-Episode Arc

A Disney star is signing on for a multi-episode gig on Grey’s Anatomy‘s new spinoff series.

Former Suite Life of Zach & Cody and Suite Life on Deck star Brenda Song will be making an appearance on Station 19 starting the second hour of its season premiere.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Station 19, according to Entertainment Weekly, follows a group of firefighters at Seattle Fire Station 19 — from captain to its newest recruit — as they risk their lives both in the line of duty and off the clock.

Details on Song’s are being kept under wraps, as is common with Shondaland-produced series.

Song, best known for her role on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and The Suite Life on Deck, has also starred on Scandal, New Girl, Pure Genius and Superstore.

The series also stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, former Grey’s star Jason George, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Alberto Frezza, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre, and Miguel Sandoval.

Fans of Grey’s will enjoy the action-packed spinoff series, as George exclusively shared with PopCulture.com that the sense of humor and emotion the medical drama is known for will translate into the new show.

“All the things that make you laugh about Grey’s, all the things that make you clutch the pearls and gasp and cry are all going to be there,” he added.

George also teased Ben’s career change will bring drama to his fan favorite relationship with Grey’s Anatomy‘s Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson).

Showrunner Stacy McKee, an executive producer on Grey’s, told Entertainment Weekly that the new show is different from the long-running medical drama because the heroes are also putting their own lives at risk.

“The very nature of their jobs will put these characters out into the streets, on location, immersed in their patients’ lives in a way that’s a lot more visceral and a little bit more messy,” McKee explained to the magazine. “It isn’t the perfectly draped body in an [Operating Room]. They’re responding to a patient on-sight, the scene of an accident, their homes, it’s just a different energy. There’s no safety net there.”

The 10-episode drama will launch with a two-hour series premiere on Thursday, March 22 at 9 p.m. ET before jumping to its normal timeslot following Grey’s Anatomy each week.