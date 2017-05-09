Did ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Drop A Racially Offensive Word In This Video?

A video of Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner possibly using a racial slur has surfaced on the Internet. The short clip shows the 21-year-old actress about to workout with her beau, Joe Jonas. The camera pans over towards her when it sounds like she drops the racial term that has many social media users outraged.

NEW: sophie turner says the n word casually and laughs about it and this marks the end of this updates account 🙂 pic.twitter.com/N6pS330vaw — game of thrones news (@gameofupdates) May 9, 2017

After the video surfaced on social media, many users blasted her for making a racist comment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I thought Joe Jonas would be above dating such a nasty person!” one user wrote.

“She actually says wassup N****. Can all her fans stop and realize she didn’t say mothaf***a. Listen to it. There’s a harsh N sound,” another wrote.

While some viewers believed that Turner used the racial slur, others were of the opinion that she said something different entirely. Another version of the clip, which has been slowed down, has some believing that she says, “What’s up motherf***ers,” instead of the n-word.

Twitter account @Neonyfy shared the slower video with the caption: “To clarify everything, Sophie Turner said ‘What’s up motherf***ers,’ not the N word. You can clearly hear it when you slow the video down.”

To clarify everything, Sophie Turner said “What’s up Motherfuckers”, not the N word. You can clearly hear it when you slow the video down. pic.twitter.com/RiHeoif6MK — Neon. (@Neonyfy) May 9, 2017

Sophie had many Twitter users rushing to her defense.

“Spreading lies is disgusting. If you didn’t like her. Just stop following her, but to drag her name in the mud is just awful,” one Twitter user wrote.

When Sophie Turner isn’t busy filming HBO’s hit drama Game of Thrones, the X-Men: Apocalypse actress has been spending significant time with her boyfriend, DNCE frontman Joe Jonas. She recently opened up about how it is “easier” to date the pop star than people might think.

“I found it easier to date someone who understands the industry or is in that world. You realize that you’re not going to see each other all the time. And you don’t feel like a jerk when you’re like, ‘My publicist says I can’t do this’,” she said while talking to In Style magazine.

Sophie and Joe made their relationship official back in November of 2016.

Up Next:

[H/T Twitter: Game of Thrones News, HBO]