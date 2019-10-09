‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Ryan Hurst Reacts to Unusual Comeback on ‘Mayans M.C.’

Sons of Anarchy alum Ryan Hurst has something to say about his “return” on Mayans M.C. The actor took to Twitter to respond after finding out one of Opie Winston’s close friends, Happy (David Labrava), honored him with a special tribute after his death. During Episode 4 of the FX motorcycle spinoff series, EZ (JD Pardo) and Angel (Clayton Cardenas) held Happy hostage at his home in Charming as they attempted to get information from him as to who ordered the hit on their parents.

When he arrived at his house, Happy noticed his dog was barking an acting upset, and he tried to soothe him by calling its name, “Opie.”

A few weeks after the episode aired, Hurst took to Twitter to react to the special tribute to his character, who is famously one of Sons of Anarchy’s most brutal deaths.

@MayansFX I’ve always wanted to come back as a Dog. Thanks, my Brothers. — RYAN HURST (@RamboDonkeyKong) October 6, 2019

Fans responded to Hurt’s hilarious reaction agreeing they loved seeing Opie’s name memorialized in dog form.

“Opie is the GOODEST of doggos too,” one fan wrote, adding two crying emojis.

“The fact Hap named his dog after you may or may not of given me major feels,” another user commented.

“I named my dog opie…then they killed you off like 2 weeks later :/ so I beat happy to it,” another user wrote.

“This show is so good…loving it! Not as much as I love TWD, but still…Mayans is a great show,” another user wrote.

“It’s the [least] they could do after the way they sent you off on SOA, I still have nightmares about that episode…,” another user wrote.

Sons creator Kurt Sutter previously spoke out about Opie’s tragic death, admitting it was the hardest death he ever had to write on the series.

“I loved the actor and the character, but the road we had taken him down was so heavy,” Sutter told Variety in 2018. “The amount of death and sense of betrayal, I just organically could not have that guy sit at the table with Clay. It just didn’t make sense.”

Opie was killed in prison in Season 5 when he was left alone with a pipe to fight Pope’s men. He put up a fight at first but is ultimately overpowered and savagely beaten. He gave his friend Jax (Charlie Hunnam) one last look before he was struck in the back of the head with a pipe and died.

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.