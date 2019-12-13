‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter Pokes Fun at ‘Unemployed’ Status With Throwback Photo of Charlie Hunnam, Mark Boone Junior

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter shared another throwback photo from the set of the show with Charlie Hunnam and Mark Boone Junior In his caption, Sutter poked fun at his “unemployed” status, a reference to FX and Disney firing him from Mayans M.C. It was the latest throwback photo from SOA Sutter has posted since he was pushed out of the spin-off series.

“Charlie and [Boone Junior] Not sure what episode. Maybe you can remember. Probably S4-6. Let me know…” Sutter wrote in the caption. He included the hashtag “unemployed.”

“My fav dudes right there! You two!” Orange is the New Black actress Taryn Manning, who also starred on Sons of Anarchy as Rita, added in the comments.

A few fans figured out exactly when the black and white photo was taken. “S7 Ep2 meeting up with Jury getting ready to bust in on the Chinese deal,” one wrote.

“Charlie has the President patch, this must be 6 or 7th seasons,” another chimed in.

Although Sutter does not have any projects in the works at the moment, he teased something new with fans in a November tweet.

“Wanna thank folks for their support and kind words over the last coupla months. I appreciate you,” Sutter wrote. “You’ve asked, what’s next? Can’t discuss anything until I’ve respectfully cleaned up things at Disney. Hopefully in the new year I can bring you up to speed. It involves Harleys.”

FX and Disney, the network’s new parent company, fired Sutter in October after receiving multiple complaints about his behavior during production on Mayans M.C. Season 2. Sutter was trying to give co-creator Elgin James a bigger say in the show as he took a backseat, but Sutter admitted the philosophy “backfired.”

“Not the way I wanted to end my 18-year relationship with FX. At least being fired for being an abrasive d— is on brand,” Sutter wrote in one memo after his firing.

Notably, while Sutter teased another project involving motorcycles, he told Deadline in October he did not want to pigeonhole himself as a writer of motorcycle club dramas exclusively.

“I did not want to come back and do another MC show. Besides seeming like an admission of only possessing a single creative skillset, I felt like I’d told all the stories I had in that world,” Sutter explained to Deadline. “But FX was eager to capitalize on the IP and I had an interesting way into the world, so before I knew it, we were moving forward. I knew that a white guy shouldn’t be the voice of a Latin culture drama. So I brought on Elgin [James] and saw my primary creative responsibility as handling the transition from the SOA mythology to the Mayans mythology.”

Mayans M.C. was renewed for a third season, which will air next year. James will take over as sole showrunner.

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images