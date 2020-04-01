'Sons of Anarchy' Fans Sound off After Kurt Sutter Reveals 'First Nine' Prequel Odds 'Not Looking Great'

Sons of Anarchy fans were dealt some bad news from series creator Kurt Sutter himself. The former showrunner has been fielding fan questions via social media during his self-isolation, and unsurprisingly a number of them have been tied to his original FX biker drama, which ended in 2014 but has remained popular as ever thanks to streaming services like Netflix and Hulu.

At the end of March, one of those fans asked about the odds of seeing Sutter's proposed SoA prequel, The First Nine. The series would focus on John Teller, the father of Jax (Charlie Hunnam) and the other founding members of the motorcycle club. Despite having floated the idea for the show for a number of years, Sutter admitted that it's unlikely to happen. "At this time, the prospects are not looking great," he wrote. "I don't own the Sons of Anarchy IP, Fox/Disney does. But I never say never."

Given that Disney — who fired Sutter from the SoA spinoff Mayans M.C. in October — is now the owner of Sons of Anarchy and its characters, it seems increasingly unlikely a Sutter-approved prequel could see the light of day. It goes without saying that fans who'd been hoping that the show would eventually get made were disappointed. Of course, they took to Twitter to share their feelings.