‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Ron Perlman Endorses Kamala Harris for President

Former Sons of Anarchy star, Ron Perlman, officially announced his endorsement for Kamala Harris 2020.

On Martin Luther King Day, the California Democratic Senator announced her running for Presidency in 2020 and a few celebrities have already stepped forward in support.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Perlman tweeted, “Major Announcement: I am taking me and the beautiful, faithful, visionary citizens that committed to voting for me in 2020, and putting ALL THAT on @KamalaHarris as our next President. Ms Harris, you have my endorsement and my entire heart!”

Major Announcement: I am taking me and the beautiful, faithful, visionary citizens that committed to voting for me in 2020, and putting ALL THAT on @KamalaHarris as our next President. Ms Harris, you have my endorsement and my entire heart! — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) January 23, 2019

He followed up with, “By the way Kamala, that’s 93 fully committed votes!! Ninety – Three!!!”

By the way Kamala, that’s 93 fully committed votes! Ninety-Three!!! — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) January 23, 2019

Perlman isn’t the only one showing his love for the female candidate — NCIS alum, Pauley Perrette, is making sure fans know where she stands as well.

The actress shared on Twitter, “I’ve known [Kamala Harris] for over a decade. She’s brilliant. I’ve been begging her to run. She’d be a great president. Proud of my friend. #Kamala2020.”

I’ve known @KamalaHarris for over a decade. She’s brilliant. I’ve been begging her to run. She’d be a great president. Proud of my friend. #Kamala2020 pic.twitter.com/SCFkluT7qX — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) January 21, 2019

Perrette isn’t someone known to be shy when it comes to sharing her political views. In fact, recently in November 2018, she encouraged those of Christian faith to vote against Republicans in the midterm elections, mentioning that President Donald Trump’s ideologies are the “opposite of Jesus.”

“Where is Jesus when voting for someone who does the opposite of Jesus? I’m serious. I’m a faith-driven person. Jesus didn’t make fun of people, say horribly mean things, spread hate about race, women, handicapped and pretty much any target that makes the hateful cheer,” she stated.

“I’m happy with my vote, as a Christian, to listen to love and Jesus and vote against Trump and his pals in any way,” she continued. “He is a mean, mean man. He’s fooling you. Stop laughing with him. It’s cruelty, and it’s wrong.”

As for Harris, with a Tamil-Indian mother and Jamaican father, she has already made history marking herself as the first black, Indian-American woman to announce a run for the White House, and the fourth woman in the field.

“The core of my campaign is the people,” Ms. Harris said at a Howard University news conference — her alma mater. “Nobody is living their life through the lens of one issue. And I think what people want is leadership that sees them through the complexity of their lives and pays equal attention to their needs. Let’s not put people in a box.”