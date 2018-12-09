‘SNL’: Watch Kenan Thompson Parody Donald Trump in ‘Empire’ Skit

Kenan Thompson took his first on-air stab at a Donald Trump impersonation with an unexpected Saturday Night Live skit.

However, this was not a simple impersonation like the often-shown one by Alec Baldwin. Thompson starred in a skit with a simple premise: “What if Donald Trump was black?”

The SNL veteran appears as Darius Trump on a Empire-like TV show called Them Trumps and take cues from Trump and Empire character Lucious Lyon (Terrence Howard). Leslie Jones stars as his wife Malika (Melania), Chris Redd appears as Darius Junior (Donald Jr.), and Ego Nwodim plays L’evanka (Ivanka).

As the intro shows the viewer, Darius is under a similar investigation to that of the current POTUS. There’s allegations of collusion with Russia, an alleged affair with a stripper, Cinnamon Mercedes (a spin on Stormy Daniels), and a money-laundering scheme through a country ham company.

However, Trump’s family is nothing but supportive.

“Dad, the media has been out for you since Day 1, and you prove them all wrong,” Darius Junior says.

Malika adds, “Nobody ever thought you would get this far. The bankruptcies, yo’ baby mamas, but here you are, on top.”

Darius gets a confidence boost from this praise and begins to monologue.

“Maybe I’ve done some dirty things, but I’m making America great again,” Darius says. “And what these feds don’t realize is that I’m the President! The most powerful man in the most respected office in the world. They can’t lock me up, and even though I may be black…”

Just as he mentions his race, the FBI storms in the Oval Office and arrests him, implying that if the real-life Trump were black, he would have been arrested by now.

“Yeah, that sounds about right,” Darius says.

In a “preview” for the next Them Trumps episode, Darius reunites with his family after being sprung from jail. He confidently boasts that he cannot be prosecuted because he is the POTUS, and begins to note his race again. Suddenly, his chief of staff (Alex Moffat) pops in to let Darius know he has been impeached.

Darius replies, “Yeah, I was waiting on that.”

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Rosalind O’Connor