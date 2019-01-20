‘SNL’: Pete Davidson Addresses Social Media Scare During ‘Weekend Update’ With John Mulaney

Pete Davidson addresses his potentially suicidal social media messages during Saturday Night Live‘s winter premiere, with a little help from John Mulaney.

Davidson made several appearances during the episode, including the cold open where he played a Clemson University student during the Deal or No Deal parody of the government shutdown. Some of the people in the live studio audience cheered after Davidson made his first appearance.

The Set It Up actor also made appearances in the episode as a goofy firefighter, a struggling millennial competing against baby boomers in a game show sketch, before he showed up on weekend Update to discuss what happened that day.

After making a joke about The Mule, Davidson brought Mulaney out and the pair discussed how he has been helping Davidson live a more “sober and domestic” life.

He made one joke about the message, leading Mulaney to tell him people love him and they’re glad he’s O.K., before the come comedians pivot to a review of Clint Eastwood’s movie The Mule.

Davidson frightened fans and friends on Dec. 15, the date of the long-running variety sketch series’ fall finale, after he posted a potentially suicidal message on Instagram.

The message, which he deleted almost immediately along with the rest of his social media accounts, led authorities to making a wellness check, as well as panicking several of his celebrity friends over his well being.

The actor still appeared in that night’s episode of the series, though he was cut from all the skits after he missed dress rehearsal. Instead, he was tasked with introducing Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson’s second performance of the night.

Since then, the comedian has kept a low profile, though he made headlines after he poked fun at his romance with Ariana Grande during a recent standup event with Mulaney.

Davidson joked about why he thought Grande’s infamous comments about the size of his penis were “mean” but “also genius.”

“I don’t like that she talked all that s— for my penis,” he said. “Everything is huge to her.”

“Why would she tell everyone that I have a huge penis? So that every girl who sees my d— for the rest of my life is disappointed,” he added.

During the set, he also claimed the singer released her hit song “thank u, next” minutes before a new episode of SNL because she heard he made a joke about her during dress rehearsal.

“Usually when you hear I said something about someone, you don’t think it’s going to be nice,” he said, adding that he planned on always saying something nice about Grande.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

