SNL’: Nick Jonas Joked About Rumored Jonas Brothers Breakup in Last Night's Monologue

Nick Jonas pulled double duty as both the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night and touched on the rumors of a Jonas Brothers breakup. However, he didn't do it alone. His oldest brother, Kevin, made a surprise cameo in the audience and asked Nick, "I'm honestly so excited to be here and support you. And also, I got to ask: Are we good? Because I see you're doing a lot of solo stuff. Are we still a band?"

Nick replied "Of course," which Kevin countered with "Are you sure? Because I just bought a house." Nick then puts the rumors to bed by telling Kevin, "The band is still together. I promise."

The rumor that the "What A Man Gotta Do" singers were calling it quits as a group was started by The Sun, with an insider claiming that the reunion was "effectively over." Their album was supposed to be released in March 2020, but was delayed due to the global pandemic, and that lack of momentum had caused them to focus on other solo projects. "Since then they’ve all been working on their own projects and they feel like they’ve moved on from that music," the insider claimed. “There’s been no big falling out this time, but realistically it will be a while before they do music as a trio again."

The first time that the Jonas Brothers broke up in 2013 was a much more dramatic affair, full of creative differences and solo ambitions. Nick was responsible for the decision to split, and he told CBS Sunday Morning in 2020 that he was worried that Joe and Kevin "would never speak to me again."

"To call it creative differences is almost too simple,” Nick explained. "And I think a lot of people lost the appetite for what we were putting into the world. So, you know, we were putting up shows that weren’t selling. We were making music that I don’t think we were all super proud of, and it wasn’t connected."