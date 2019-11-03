‘SNL’ Mocks Donald Trump’s Florida Move During ‘Weekend Update’

Saturday Night Live took a bit of focus off President Donald Trump‘s impeachment inquiry for “Weekend Update” this week and instead took aim at his just-announced move to Florida. The POTUS has listed his official residence as his home in Palm Beach, Florida, per a recent “declaration of domicile” he filed. Many have claimed that the move was either for tax purposes or to help conceal the release of his tax filings. Regardless, “Weekend Update” anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che mocked him for fleeing the Big Apple amid political turmoil in the state he’s called home his entire life.

“You know they say, ‘If you can’t drain the swamp, move to it,” Jost quipped at the top of the segment.

Jost noted that Trump’s own tax policies hit New Yorkers like himself hard, so he could be fleeing to avoid feeling his own policy misstep.

“I’ve gotta say, it is such a genius, troll move that Trump raised taxes for New Yorkers then left New York,” Jost said. “It’s like ripping one in an elevator then pressing all the buttons and running out.”

Jost then discussed Trump’s tweeted excuse about the move, saying, “Trump also said he’s leaving New York because local politicians have treated him very badly. Especially one New York politician who’s actively destroying his life,” displaying a photo of Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Che then lined up his own series of jabs at the POTUS, including his recent public appearances that received mixed reactions from crowds.

“I don’t blame Trump for moving. He got booed today in New York at the UFC fight. He got booed in D.C. at the World Series. Now he’s moving to Florida so he can probably get booed at Disney World,” Che said. “He gets booed anywhere he’s ever lived. I mean, even Cosby can still play Philly.”

Che then capped off this portion of “Weekend Update” with a silly joke about urinating in a subway car.

“By the way, you’ve got to be a special kind of guy for New Yorkers to unanimously hate you. I mean, we put up with a lot of bad people,” Che said. “Just today, I had a fella yell the ‘n-word’ at me on the subway with the hard ‘-er.’ Even still, I don’t hate him. I just finished peeing and switched cars.”

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.