'SNL' Faces Backlash Over Lack of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Jokes in First 2021 Episode

For the first time in four years, Saturday Night Live didn’t operate with Donald Trump as president. Throughout the 45th President of the United States’ time in office, the late night sketch series thrived with Alec Baldwin portraying Trump and his antics over the years. In their first episode of 2021 and the first under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the show didn’t take aim at the two prominent figures. As such, some Saturday Night Live viewers were bothered by the lack of jokes made at the newly appointed officials.

The first episode of the year was hosted by John Krasinski, who paid homage to his role as Jim in The Office among his assortment of skits. Krasinski, though, never managed to take a shot at Biden or Harris in any of those skits. Instead of any parodies about the new faces in the White House, the show opted to feature figures like Tom Brady, Mark Zuckerberg and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Many viewers took to social media to voice their displeasure at not just the lack of jokes but the lack of inclusion of Biden and Harris parodies. “Zero Biden jokes to kick off SNL,” one Twitter user wrote. “Who thought that would happen?” Another echoed a similar sentiment, “Disappointed I expected stronger and funnier episode given Trump leaving, Biden inauguration and it was the final episode of the new year?”

Im impressed it took @nbcsnl multiple wks to come up w/ less political acts & to figure out how not to make fun of #Biden cause they support him. #SNL is still a snoozefest. Political skits or not. pic.twitter.com/zFdixxEni6 — Megan🍀 (@MeganFeller) January 31, 2021

Ahead of Biden’s Inauguration and throughout 2020, Biden, played by Jim Carey, and Harris, portrayed by Maya Rudolph, were prominent featured alongside Trump. From the Democratic National Convention skits to various sketches during the campaign season, Biden and Harris were popular parodies both on the show and with viewers. “@NBCSNL somehow avoided Biden skits after 40 years of parodying every president,” another user wrote on Twitter. “Interested to see how the rest of the season plays out.”

Among the highlights of the 2021 premiere of Saturday Night Live was the musical performance of Machine Gun Kelly, who tapped into his pop and rock music blend. MGK performed his hit third single from his fifth studio album, "My Ex's Best Friend," to start. He later performed "Lonely" to show off his guitar skills.