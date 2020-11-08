'SNL' Dave Chapelle Sparks Huge Reactions After Blasting 'Poor Whites' Who Are Anti-Mask

Dave Chappelle hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend, and as usual the comedian pulled no punches on social issues. In his 15-minute long opening monologue, Chappelle cracked jokes about "poor whites" and "murderous whites," causing an uproar on social media. Whether the response was positive or negative, in most cases it was laced with surprise.

Chappelle gave the SNL audience 15 minutes of stand up comedy on Saturday night before launching into the sketch show. He spent surprisingly little time on the projected results of the 2020 presidential election, reserving the time for some jokes about the coronavirus pandemic, the economy and other recent issues. On Sunday morning, it appeared that most viewers were preoccupied with his jokes about his hometown in Ohio, where he mocked the "poor whites" he lives alongside.

Chappelle explained that during the coronavirus pandemic, he hosted socially-distant stand-up shows in a cornfield in his small town, which he said "was dying," apparently referring to economic collapse. While he shows were a boon to the local economy, he said some neighbors didn't like the noise, and before long he was subjected to a town meeting about the issue.

"It was so embarrassing, and I resented it!" he said. "I resented that these country farmers could decide a guy like me's fate. These people don't deserve to do that, they don't know enough. They haven't seen anything."

Chappelle soon turned to jokes where he assumed that these local critics were racist, and said that they probably didn't wear face masks in spite of the coronavirus pandemic. He said: "I don't know why poor white people don't like wearing masks. What is the problem? You wear a mask at the Klan rally, wear one at Walmart too! Wear your Klan hood at Walmart, so we can all feel 'safe.'"

Chappelle also joked about the fact that white people have committed the bulk of mass shootings in the U.S., saying that to him, America doesn't feel much safer even after Biden was elected president. "Do you guys remember what life was like before COVID?" he asked. "I do — there was a mass shooting every week. Anyone remember that? Thank God for COVID. Something had to lock these murderous whites up, and keep them in the house."

Although these were all jokes, Chappelle left no doubt that he believed in a basis of truth beneath them all, even saving some time to remark on the real issues of addiction and economic despair creeping into white communities. Still, the response to his jokes on social media was uproarious. Here's a look at what Twitter had to say.