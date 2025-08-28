‘SNL’ Cast Member Who Was Speculated to Take Over ‘Weekend Update’ Exits Ahead of Season 51

Saturday Night Live is continuing its mass cast exodus with another shocker.

According to Variety, fan-favorite cast member Michael Longfellow has departed the long-running variety sketch series ahead of Season 51.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The news is surprising, as it’s been speculated that Longfellow, who joined SNL in Season 48, would be taking over Weekend Update amid rumors of longtime anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che departing. News also comes just days after LateNighter reported that Longfellow screen-tested as a Weekend Update anchor in May alongside SNL writer KC Shornima. Neither Jost nor Che’s exits have been confirmed, but creator and producer Lorne Michaels previously warned of some big shake-ups coming to the cast.

Pictured: (l-r) Michael Longfellow and anchor Colin Jost during Weekend Update on Saturday, May 3, 2025 — (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)

Longfellow was a featured player for his first two seasons and was promoted to repertory ahead of the 50th anniversary season. Although he doesn’t have many of his own original recurring characters, he has become a favorite on Weekend Update, talking about topics such as Real ID and weaponized incompetence. He also appeared alongside fellow SNL cast members and alumni in Good Burger 2, and has been busy touring as a stand-up comic. Although Longfellow has not shared an official statement, Jon Schneider of Saturday Night Network says Longfellow was informed of his exit “a few days ago,” with more “major decisions” expected.

He is the latest cast member announced to be exiting as SNL gears up for Season 51, premiering on Oct. 4. Devon Walker, who also joined in Season 48, and Emil Wakim, who joined in Season 50, have also exited. Additionally, staff writers Rosebud Baker and Celeste Yim have departed after four and five seasons, respectively.

Pictured: Michael Longfellow as Donny during the “Janitor” sketch on Saturday, November 9, 2024 — (Photo by: Holland Rainwater/NBC)

As of now, it’s unknown how many more departures are expected and when they will be announced. In May, fans were bracing themselves for several rumored departures but let out a sigh of relief when no exits were announced following the season finale. Fans will want to hold their breath for the time being, because there is no telling who will be next, no matter how many years they have under their belts at Studio 8H.

Saturday Night Live just celebrated its 50th season and went all out with an anniversary special earlier this year. This October will officially mark the show’s 50th anniversary. Who all will be left for it is uncertain, but unfortunately, more exits will soon follow before Season 51 premieres on Saturday, Oct. 4 on NBC.