‘SNL’: All the Ways ‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa Has Hyped up Tonight’s Show

Jason Momoa had a raucous week preparing for Saturday Night Live, and he documented the whole thing across social media.

Momoa is known for his unabashed enthusiasm on social media, and that was on full display this week. The actor is hosting SNL for the first time this week, but his fans may get even more a kick out of his viral posts.

The actor filmed himself wandering the halls of 30 Rockefeller Plaza with his front-facing camera, as any die-hard SNL fan would. He stopped to marvel at familiar landmarks or recognizable features, and repeatedly expressed his gratitude to everyone involved.

Momoa is taking the stage in promotion of the upcoming Aquaman movie, where he plays the super hero in his first solo blockbuster film. He is also celebrating the launch of season 3 of Frontier, his historical drama on Netflix and Discovery Canada. The actor is on a hot streak right now, yet is still humble enough to show his love for a comedy institution nearly five decades old.

Momoa’s social media antics went so far that Saturday Night Live actually collected them into a behind-the-scenes video, which circulated the highlights on Twitter ahead of the show. Excitement seemed to be at a fever pitch for the show, as Momoa’s fans anticipated a momentous occasion for the actor.

Here is a look at how Momoa brought fans along for his week at Saturday Night Live.

Arrival

Momoa kicked off his week at SNL with a shaky video from his front-facing camera. He began with a whisper, but he couldn’t keep it in for long. As he wandered the halls he let out one guttural cry of pure glee.

Taking The Stage

In one touching video, Momoa tours the studio admiring photos of former SNL cast members, before heading in to stand on the stage himself.

“You are OFFICIALLY in my DREAMS,” he wrote in the caption. “The greatest moment in my career is about to go down this week.”

Cleaning Up

Another hilarious video found Momoa in the middle of a shower after filming promos. With absolutely no shame, the actor dried off and stepped out into the hall, wearing nothing but a necklace, a towel and a pair of flip-flops.

Drogo is Coming

View this post on Instagram EVERYONE WATCH SNL THIS SATURDAY #DROGOISCOMING A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Dec 4, 2018 at 10:08pm PST

For many of the promos, Momoa wore a brown leather outfit similar to his costumes from Game of Thrones, where he played Khal Drogo. In one, he even warned viewers to tune in, or else “Drogo is Coming.”

Pink on Pink on Pink

In a photo shoot for the show, Momoa wore an outfit of head-to-toe pink. He was pleased with the get-up, judging by the number of posts he dedicated to it.

Meet The Cast

One of the things Momoa was most excited for seemed to be meeting the Saturday Night Live cast. He posed for a photo with Leslie Jones and Kyle Mooney and another with Alec Baldwin.

Later, he posed with with a larger group, including Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson, Beck Bennett and Chris Redd.

Visit From a Friend

On Friday Night, Momoa got a visit on set from Michael Raymond James, a fellow actor who he credited with much of his success over the years.

“The Godfather my best friend Michael Raymond James] stopped by to help me with my skits,” he wrote. “He is the reason I booked GOT Aquaman everything Love u Mike always got my back.”

Finally, Momoa summed up his whole week in a video blog posted to YouTube. He focused mainly on the hype for Aquaman, though he discussed a little of everything in the video.