‘Smiling Friends’ Season 3, Episode 1: When and What Time Is It Coming Out?

Pim, Charlie, Flint and the gang are headed back to our screens very soon.

Adult Swim announced last Thursday that the oddball animated comedy Smiling Friends will return for a third season on October 5. Earlier this summer, the network announced that the series has already been renewed for a fourth and fifth season.

The surrealist animated series focuses on the employees of a small charity, called the Smiling Friends, a non-profit organization dedicated to spreading happiness to local citizens. Often, their plans end up being more trouble than they’re worth, and usually end in extreme violence or death.

Smiling Friends has become Adult Swim’s biggest hit since Rick and Morty, with extreme critical acclaim and a huge following. Special attention is often directed towards the show’s unique animation style, which often utilizes techniques like rotoscoping and stop motion for comedic effect.

In a statement announcing both the new Smiling Friends season and the new animated comedy Haha, You Clowns, Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen celebrated the network’s commitment to laughs.

“We love shows that make you smile and go ‘haha’ — and that’s what you’ll get with Smiling Friends and Haha, You Clowns. It’s right there in the titles,” he said. “While totally different from each other, these two shows are united in that they’re hilarious, gently unnerving and sometimes even profound.”