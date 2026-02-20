Sherri Shepherd Won’t ‘Go Down Without a Fight’ Amidst Talk Show’s Cancellation

Sherri Shepherd isn’t letting her talk show go without a fight. Days after it was revealed that her daytime talk show would end after four seasons, the comedian and host expressed her gratitude and hopes for the show’s future.

The Jamie Foxx Show alum said she has been touched by the response from her fans about the cancellation. It’s given her even more reason to try and keep the show afloat.

“The love has been overwhelming,” she said Feb. 17 on TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle. “I’ve had famous people call me. So many people have called and written to tell me to tell me how much of an impact this show made, and I’m thankful that I got to live a dream for four years. How many people can say that they got to live a dream with great ratings? Where you got to have a platform that made a difference?”

She said she’s always had one goal as a talk show host of her own show: “I told my staff and crew, the only thing the mandate is we got to give people joy through laughter,” she said. “That’s it. And I would always pray, ‘Lord, show them that side of you that loves to laugh.’ And I got to do that for four years.”

Not new to the daytime space, Shepherd was on the roundtable of The View for seven years before her exit in 2014. She longed for her own show and got the chance after being a guest host on and off for a year amid Wendy Williams’ hiatus. She was then offered her own show in the same slot.

Shepherd echoed the notion that she thinks the show deserves another shot. “Let me tell you something. I’m from the Shepherds of Chicago. We don’t go down without a fight, not at all. So, I am still really trying to keep this going and you haven’t seen the last of ‘Sherri,’” she said on TODAY.